Royals fans sound off about report of David Glass possibly selling the team

The Royals’ 51st season is nearly complete, and it may be the last one with David Glass as owner.

A report Tuesday in The Athletic said Glass is in discussions to sell the franchise to a group led by Cleveland Indians vice chairman John Sherman, who lives in Kansas City.

Glass will celebrate his 84th birthday next week, and he has been the team’s owner since 2000.

The franchise has enjoyed the highest of highs (2015 World Series title) and lowest of lows (106-loss season in 2005).

The Royals shared this statement on Tuesday afternoon: “The Kansas City Royals are not in a position to make any comments on the published speculation regarding any potential sale of the ball club. The Royals will make no further statements at this time.”

While the Royals aren’t saying much, their fans are. Here is a sample of what they were sharing on Twitter:

David Glass selling the Royals is hopefully an opportunity to get a guy willing to spend in here. Glass and Moore worked hard to do it the right way but I am ready to compete again. No more 100+ losses. Thanks for the ring Glass. Hopefully some more to come. #AlwaysRoyal — Joey Hanaway (@JoeyHanaway6) August 27, 2019

Really hoping Glass sells the @Royals to this Sherman guy and he actually wants to win. #PleaseBeTheCase — Danen Kistner (@JAGS1135) August 27, 2019

As long as the @Royals don’t leave town, that’s all I care about... — Malik Aziz (@princeofgotham) August 27, 2019

David Glass is selling the Royals!! Can somebody rich buy the team and actually pay players to come in here and compete!! #AlwaysRoyal #RaisedRoyal — Royals Baseball (46-116) (@royalfan101) August 27, 2019

a sale of the royals will only be as good as what the new owner does to the front office. simply switching owners & keeping the incumbent staff isn't going to work. — tarin (@m_holaday1) August 27, 2019

If you think that John Sherman having Kansas City ties means he won’t relocate the team, remember that Stan Kroenke was born and grew up in Missouri. It didn’t stop him from moving the Rams. All about $$$$. But baseball isn’t football. And we can hope. #Royals — David Marcus (@dlm_bmlawkc) August 27, 2019

Awesome. Later David Glass. Lets get this done so KC can move on to bigger, better futures. #royals #letsgo https://t.co/Apz9o1nZy7 — Chris (@TheChrisMoreno) August 27, 2019

Mr. Glass accomplished more for the #Royals in a shorter period of time than Mr. Kauffman did.



Let the torching begin. — Jeremy Sickel (@JeremySickel) August 27, 2019

If/when David Glass seeks the Royals he deserves all the praise and criticism he gets. Back to back World Series and a title-excellent. Being on the board that watched over the team sink into oblivion after Mr. K died-horrible — The Last KCJedi (@KCJedi) August 27, 2019

@Royals deserve real leadership! Hopefully David Glass, 100% sells the team! Preferably to Clark Hunt! — Raymond James (@rjames1018) August 27, 2019

I want Glass to sell the team. He doesn’t do anything to make the team better. He refuses to spend money to bring in talent and improve. John Sherman is a Kansas City native and would keep the team in KC. I want an owner who will spend the money to put a contender on the field. https://t.co/ufKJj7H8tI — Royals Sports Page (@RoyalsPage) August 27, 2019