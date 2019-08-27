For Pete's Sake
Royals fans sound off about report of David Glass possibly selling the team
Fans cheer Royals before they take stage at rally
The Royals’ 51st season is nearly complete, and it may be the last one with David Glass as owner.
A report Tuesday in The Athletic said Glass is in discussions to sell the franchise to a group led by Cleveland Indians vice chairman John Sherman, who lives in Kansas City.
Glass will celebrate his 84th birthday next week, and he has been the team’s owner since 2000.
The franchise has enjoyed the highest of highs (2015 World Series title) and lowest of lows (106-loss season in 2005).
The Royals shared this statement on Tuesday afternoon: “The Kansas City Royals are not in a position to make any comments on the published speculation regarding any potential sale of the ball club. The Royals will make no further statements at this time.”
While the Royals aren’t saying much, their fans are. Here is a sample of what they were sharing on Twitter:
Comments