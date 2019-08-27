Poll: Would you be in favor of David Glass selling the Royals?

A look back at 50 years of Royals baseball in Kansas City From many losing seasons to World Series' championships, take a look back at 50 years of Kansas City Royals baseball. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK From many losing seasons to World Series' championships, take a look back at 50 years of Kansas City Royals baseball.

Who saw this coming?

As the Royals are nearing the end of what is trending to be another 100-loss season, it appears that owner David Glass may sell the franchise.

A report from The Athletic on Tuesday said Glass is in discussions to sell the club to a group led by Cleveland Indians vice chairman John Sherman, a native of Kansas City.

Glass, who turns 84 next week, has owned the Royals since 2000. In that time, they have made two World Series appearances and won the title in 2015. They have also lost 100 games in five different seasons, and are on pace to lose 106 this season.

Would a change be good? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment: