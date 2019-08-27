Former Chiefs fullback asks for NFL’s help on Twitter, says his ‘brain is crazy’

Former Chiefs fullback Le’Ron McClain in the first quarter of an NFL football game in Indianapolis, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2011. (AP Photo/Tom Strattman) AP

Roughly 12 hours before Colts quarterback Andrew Luck shocked the NFL by announcing his retirement on Saturday evening, a former Chiefs fullback tweeted that he was hurting, too.

Le’Ron McClain, who played seven seasons in the NFL, including one with the Chiefs in 2011, tweeted on Saturday morning that he needed to get his head checked and that he wanted the NFL’s help.

It wasn’t the first, nor the last, time McClain had tweeted about issues with his head. Two days prior, McClain responded to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who noted Washington tight end Jordan Reed was being evaluated for a concussion.

Here is what McClain, who retired after the 2013 season, tweeted Thursday:

Say Adam ask can they check mines .... this sucks man the my head is messed up. https://t.co/HndortcJ8r — LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) August 23, 2019

On Saturday morning, he tweeted this: “I have to get my head checked. Playing fullback since high school. Its takes too (expletive) much to do anything. My brain is (expletive) tired.... @NFL i need some help with this (expletive). Dark times and its showing. (Expletive) help me please!! They dont care I had to get lawyers man!”

McClain later added: “Like im mad im pissed im crying im upset im a (expletive) mess!!!! Please man”

McClain later blamed the NFL for making it difficult to get the help he desired.

He tweeted: “Need to tell my story of how my head is crazy and how football did it.... Please someone help me get this out the @NFL puts paperwork in out faces and thats it. Yes its programs (expletive) all that I need help now I need a plan..... (Expletive) Man. They dont (expletive) get it man”

Being a fullback, McClain believes, doesn’t make him a priority.

He wrote: “Watch how fast they come to aid if I was som3 QB or anything but no I was (expletive) fullback that did it all. @NFL I need help and i need the process to speed the (expletive) up Im about to crash out and its paperwork I dont wanna hear it. (Expletive) man im done.... Im out

One of McClain’s Twitter followers reached out and helped him settle down.

Thank you sir. Thank you https://t.co/m70wWUL1UW — LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) August 24, 2019

God be with me.

I got this I got this.. — LeRon McClain (@LeRon_McClain33) August 24, 2019

McClain had a few more tweets the following days that indicated he was having problems, but nothing as powerful as those on Saturday.