Oakley commercial shows game through eyes of NFL players, including Patrick Mahomes

Thanks to a deal with Oakley, NFL players will be allowed to wear tinted visors on the field for the first time in more than two decades.

Just don’t look for anyone with the dark visors that LaDanian Tomlinson once had on his helmet.

The NFL banned dark tinted visors in 1998, but the Oakley Prizm Clear shields are a lightly tinted and will be allowed.

“We’ve had rules around visors and what players are allowed to wear on the field, but we haven’t had any relationships there,” Nana-Yaw Asamoah, the NFL’s vice president of business development, told Sports Illustrated. “Through conversations what became uncovered was that from both a performance and safety standpoint, there was a lot more that could be done in this space and working with a brand like Oakley could really take us to the next level on that.”

Oakley released a commercial with the visors and it opens with an overhead shot of Arrowhead Stadium (and it sounds like public-address announcer Dale Carter). The camera comes down and then gives the viewer a look at what Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes sees.

The commercial later switches to Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and then Chargers safety Derwin James.

Here it is: