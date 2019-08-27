Watch Alex Gordon and Humberto Arteaga pitch for Royals in Monday’s game

Left fielder Alex Gordon made his pitching debut for the Royals Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon discusses his first time pitching in a major-league game. Gordon pitched 1 and 1/3 innings in relief in a loss to the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals outfielder Alex Gordon discusses his first time pitching in a major-league game. Gordon pitched 1 and 1/3 innings in relief in a loss to the Oakland Athletics at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 27, 2019.

If someone had told Royals fans that left fielder Alex Gordon would pull a Babe Ruth on Monday night, it would be reasonable to assume that Gordon put on a hitting display.

Instead, Gordon became the first cleanup hitter since Babe Ruth in 1919 to pitch more than one inning in a game, according to author Ryan Spaeder.

The Royals lost 19-4 to the Oakland A’s at Kauffman Stadium on Monday, and things got weird in the late innings.

Gordon came on in the seventh inning with Oakland holding a 15-3 lead. That made him the first position player in Royals history to pitch in the seventh inning or earlier, according to Fox Sports Kansas City associate producer David Holtzman.

Gordon allowed three runs on five hits with one walk in 1 1/3 innings, and he was relieved by ... shortstop Humberto Arteaga.

Oddly, Arteaga tied Josh Staumont for the best outing of the game by a Royals pitcher. They both allowed one run in 1 2/3 innings.

Oh, and Arteaga had a single in the bottom of the eighth inning. He was the first Royals pitcher to get a hit in a home game since catcher Drew Butera in 2016. That’s according to Twitter user Doug Kern.

Here are highlights of Gordon on the mound:

This is literally a first. Alex Gordon comes into the game to pitch. #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/gsdTCWy74k — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) August 27, 2019

When he left the game, Gordon acknowledged the crowd:

Gordo exits the game and gets an ovation after his first career pitching appearance. #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/nZTH5uYnpU — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) August 27, 2019

Here is one pitch from Arteaga and a nice catch from outfielder Brett Phillips:

On the one hand, it was a forgettable night for the Royals, but it was also one to remember.