The Padres trolled Red Sox fans during a ‘Sweet Caroline’ singalong

Padres closer Kirby Yates struck out Jackie Bradley Jr. to finish off San Diego’s 3-1 win over Boston on Sunday.

But, really, the Padres picked up a win earlier in the game.

With a large number of Red Sox fans visiting Petco Park, the Padres had some fun and rickrolled* the Boston faithful.

*Unfamiliar with the term? It’s tricking someone into playing Rick Astley’s “Never Gonna Give You Up”

Boston fans who were happily singing along to “Sweet Caroline” never saw it coming: