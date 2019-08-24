Chiefs fans held their breath when Patrick Mahomes ended scramble with head-first dive

For Pete's Sake

Mahomes, Chiefs warm up before 3rd preseason game against 49ers

The Kansas City Chiefs warm up before the preseason game against the 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. Anthony Sherman shows a little hip action. By
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes does things that thrill Chiefs fans, but on Saturday night, he gave them a bit nervous.

During a preseason game against the San Francisco 49ers at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes showed his scrambling ability and broke free from the defense. Mahomes ran toward the first-down line but it was clear he’d come up short.

Rather than slide, Mahomes dived head first and was hit by a 49ers defensive player.

And fans all over Kansas City (and the country) breathed a sigh of relief when it was clear nothing bad happened on the play.

But, hey, a slide would’ve been fine with fans, particularly in a preseason game, right?

Here is the play from Twitter user The Checkdown:

It was the last play of the night for Mahomes, and Chiefs fans were glad Mahomes wasn’t injured:

