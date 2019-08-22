Six quirky notes from Royals’ 5-4 loss to Red Sox in completion of suspended game

Royals’ Ned Yost: I’m not going to push Brad Keller late in the season Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost discusses the team's 4-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, taking pitcher Brad Keller out after pitching six scoreless innings and his bullpen's performances. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost discusses the team's 4-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, taking pitcher Brad Keller out after pitching six scoreless innings and his bullpen's performances.

Depending on your point of view, the Royals’ 5-4 loss to the Red Sox, which was completed Thursday in Boston, went fast. Or really slow.

The Royals returned to Boston to complete a game that was suspended on Aug. 7. It was tied in the top of the 10th inning, and the Red Sox scored a run in their half of the frame and won 5-4 at Fenway Park.

So, a little less than 15 days after first pitch, the game ended.

Here are six things to know about the completion of the suspended game:

1. It took just 12 minutes to finish the game. The Royals went down in order in the top of the 10th inning. The gates opened at Fenway Park two hours before the game resumed.

2. Chris Owings, who started the season with the Royals, scored the winning run. Owings pinch ran for Christian Vazquez, who hit a one-out double against Richard Lovelady. After Sam Travis was intentionally walked, Brock Holt singled, scoring Owings. After being released by the Royals on June 4, Owings signed with the Red Sox. He was at Triple-A until being recalled by the Red Sox on Aug. 11, four days after the game started.

3. Meibrys Viloria was at the plate when the game was suspended but Nick Dini pinch-hit for Viloria on Thursday. Dini was called up from Triple-A Omaha on Aug. 8, one day after the game started.

4. Brock Holt celebrated his winning hit by sliding across the plate. What’s unusual about that? Holt took an, uh, unusual path to the plate.

5. Fox Sports Kansas City wasn’t expecting to return to Boston, so it used the feed from the New England Sports Network.

6. The Royals’ loss is officially on Aug. 7, which means they lost 10 of 11 games from July 29 to Aug. 9.