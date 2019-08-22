For Pete's Sake
Boy who got a foul ball at Royals game simply couldn’t contain his happiness
Royals’ Ned Yost talks about series-ending loss in Baltimore
To many fans, this was nothing more than a foul ball hit in the fourth inning of a game between teams that are both barreling toward a 100-loss season.
But for one young boy, it was a memory he’ll cherish for a long time.
During the Royals’ 8-1 loss Wednesday night in Baltimore, Orioles right fielder DJ Stewart launched a ball down the right-field line that landed well foul in the upper deck.
With an announced crowd of 9,872 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the ball landed into a space void of fans.
But one boy ran to retrieve the souvenir and, well, his reaction was wonderful. He hugged and kissed the ball and seemed dazed at getting the prize.
Here is the video from MLB.com:
Comments