Boy who got a foul ball at Royals game simply couldn’t contain his happiness

Royals’ Ned Yost talks about series-ending loss in Baltimore Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost speaks with reporters following an 8-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Aug. 21, 2019. The Orioles won 2 of 3 games in the series. They hit four home runs in the finale. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost speaks with reporters following an 8-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Aug. 21, 2019. The Orioles won 2 of 3 games in the series. They hit four home runs in the finale.

To many fans, this was nothing more than a foul ball hit in the fourth inning of a game between teams that are both barreling toward a 100-loss season.

But for one young boy, it was a memory he’ll cherish for a long time.

During the Royals’ 8-1 loss Wednesday night in Baltimore, Orioles right fielder DJ Stewart launched a ball down the right-field line that landed well foul in the upper deck.

With an announced crowd of 9,872 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, the ball landed into a space void of fans.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

But one boy ran to retrieve the souvenir and, well, his reaction was wonderful. He hugged and kissed the ball and seemed dazed at getting the prize.

Here is the video from MLB.com: