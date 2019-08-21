For Pete's Sake
XFL unveils the names and logos for each of the league’s teams
New St. Louis XFL coach Jonathan Hayes is introduced
Dragons, BattleHawks, Guardians and Defenders are some of the newest professional football team nicknames.
On Wednesday, the XFL, which will start play in February 2020, unveiled the names and logos for all eight teams.
The teams are based in Dallas, Houston, St. Louis, Seattle, Los Angeles, New York, Tampa, Fla., and Washington D.C.
The nicknames are a combination of unique and bland, and the initial reaction seems to be negative.
Here are the videos the XFL shared on Twitter with each franchise’s nickname and logo.
Dallas Renegades
Houston Roughnecks
Seattle Dragons
DC Defenders
St. Louis BattleHawks
New York Guardians
Los Angeles Wildcats
Tampa Bay Vipers
