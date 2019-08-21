For Pete's Sake
Carli Lloyd on 55-yard field goal at Eagles practice: ‘I could do that all day long’
Carli Lloyd Scores Against FCKC
Carli Lloyd made this look easy.
Lloyd, a two-time World Cup winner with the U.S. national soccer team, visited Eagles practice on Tuesday.
At one point she met up with Eagles kicker Jake Elliott and Ravens kicker Justin Tucker. Lloyd then attempted a 55-yard field goal, and she split the uprights with ease.
On Wednesday, Lloyd was on “Good Morning Football” on the NFL Network to talk about the field goal. A video of her attempt has gone viral.
“It just kind of was one of those instances where I had a free day and was invited over by the Eagles,” Lloyd told Kay Adams. “I also know the kicking coach, Randy Brown for the Ravens. ...
“We just had some fun with it. Elliott and Tucker were there as well. I could do that all day long. It was a lot of fun.”
The video of Lloyd’s kick has gone viral:
