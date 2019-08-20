Sports anchor Tom Martin announces he’s leaving KCTV-5

James Woodfill’s rendering of proposed light installation on KCTV-5 tower Artist James Woodfill's proposed light installation on KCTV-5 tower features LED lights that would change color gradually. The Tower KC group is trying to make it happen. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Artist James Woodfill's proposed light installation on KCTV-5 tower features LED lights that would change color gradually. The Tower KC group is trying to make it happen.

Tom Martin, a sports anchor and reporter at KCTV-5, announced Tuesday he is leaving the station at the end of August.

Martin, who graduated from the University of Missouri, started at KCTV in 2017 after stops in Buffalo, New York, and Lafayette, Louisiana.

“I grew up as an introvert and the prospect of a career in television stole that from me and again, I am just so grateful that I got to spend the better part of eight years doing what I always wanted to do: put on makeup to tell you how I feel about sports, minus the makeup,” Martin wrote in a Twitter post.

Martin said he is taking a job with a local marketing company that specializes in video.

Here are his posts announcing his decision: