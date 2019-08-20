Royals’ Danny Duffy had a great reaction to Nick Dini’s home run on Monday

Royals manager Ned Yost discusses win over Orioles, Lopez and Dini homers Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost reacts to his team's 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Jorge Lopez pitched well in a spot start. Nicky Lopez started a sixth-inning rally, and he and Nick Dini hit homers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals manager Ned Yost reacts to his team's 5-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. Jorge Lopez pitched well in a spot start. Nicky Lopez started a sixth-inning rally, and he and Nick Dini hit homers.

Even in a day and age where home-run records are being broken on a regular basis, this was impressive.

During the Royals’ 5-4 win Monday over the Orioles in Baltimore, the bottom two hitters in the Kansas City lineup hit home runs on consecutive pitches. Yep, two pitches, two home runs.

In the seventh inning, the Royals led 3-2 when Lopez led off with a blast to right field. Dini then stepped up and hit a towering blast to left-center field.

Dini’s home run proved to be the winning run, and the Royals players weren’t done celebrating with Lopez when the second home run cleared the fence.

Pitcher Danny Duffy saw it happen and his reaction was priceless. Duffy was thrilled and it was a fun moment:

They weren't even done celebrating Nicky's homer and then Dini hits a baaaaack-to-back jack.

Here is Dini’s home run:

What a moment! With his family in the stands, Nick Dini blasts the first homer of his MLB career.



— FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) August 20, 2019