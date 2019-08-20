Twins players scattered when a squirrel ran into team’s dugout

Squirrel proof? Not likely! Watch as thieving varmints outwit bird feeder technology Video: A time-lapse sequence shows several squirrels stuffing themselves from a purportedly "squirrel proof" bird feeder. The birds are NOT happy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Video: A time-lapse sequence shows several squirrels stuffing themselves from a purportedly "squirrel proof" bird feeder. The birds are NOT happy.

Squirrel attacks are rare, but the Twins players weren’t taking any chances on Monday night.

During the Twins’ 6-4 loss to the Chicago White Sox at Target Field, a squirrel ran on the field and escaped into the Minnesota dugout, which the players clearly didn’t like.

It happened in the bottom of the first inning. With Nelson Cruz batting, the squirrel ran behind the plate, causing a delay. The rodent headed toward the dugout, squeezed under the mesh screen and the players jumped.

Miguel Sano wan’t taking any chances as he vacated the dugout.

Here is the video from MLB.com: