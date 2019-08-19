For Pete's Sake
During Royals’ game Sunday, a player hit a ball into Rivals bar at Kauffman Stadium
Royals’ Glenn Sparkman gets a no-decision in loss to the Mets
The Mets got off to a fast start Sunday in their 11-5 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
That’s because New York right fielder Michael Conforto hit a 452-foot home run in the first inning. It was a mammoth shot and the ball landed in the Rivals Sports bar in right field.
Ryan Lefebvre noted on the Royals radio broadcast that he had consulted with Mike Swanson, the Royals vice president of communications and broadcasting, and Curt Nelson, director of the Royals hall of fame. Neither had ever seen a baseball land in the bar.
“That,” Royals broadcaster Denny Matthews noted wryly, “makes it unrivaled.”
Indeed. This was a no-doubter:
Here is a closer look:
