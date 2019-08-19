During Royals’ game Sunday, a player hit a ball into Rivals bar at Kauffman Stadium

Royals’ Glenn Sparkman gets a no-decision in loss to the Mets Kansas City Royals pitcher Glenn Sparkman registered a quality start with six innings and three runs allowed — all on a first-inning home run — against the Mets at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 18, 2019. Sparkman left with a lead, but the Royals lost. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals pitcher Glenn Sparkman registered a quality start with six innings and three runs allowed — all on a first-inning home run — against the Mets at Kauffman Stadium on Aug. 18, 2019. Sparkman left with a lead, but the Royals lost.

The Mets got off to a fast start Sunday in their 11-5 win over the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

That’s because New York right fielder Michael Conforto hit a 452-foot home run in the first inning. It was a mammoth shot and the ball landed in the Rivals Sports bar in right field.

Ryan Lefebvre noted on the Royals radio broadcast that he had consulted with Mike Swanson, the Royals vice president of communications and broadcasting, and Curt Nelson, director of the Royals hall of fame. Neither had ever seen a baseball land in the bar.

“That,” Royals broadcaster Denny Matthews noted wryly, “makes it unrivaled.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Indeed. This was a no-doubter:

Conforto got ALL of this one. pic.twitter.com/tJic7VBUPk — MLB (@MLB) August 18, 2019

Here is a closer look: