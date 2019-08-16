Here are three crazy Patrick Mahomes throws from Chiefs’ camp, which ended Thursday

Training camp has ended. Reid and Mahomes reflect on how training camp bonds the team The final day of training camp at Missouri Western was military appreciation day. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes wrap up with how players bond and the pranks players did. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The final day of training camp at Missouri Western was military appreciation day. Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes wrap up with how players bond and the pranks players did.

The Chiefs took another step toward starting the 2019 season by completing training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.

It’s now 23 days until the regular-season opener at Jacksonville.

With camp ending on Thursday, I thought it would be fun to take a look back at some of the Patrick Mahomes highlights that reporters and fans shared over the past few weeks.

Mahomes throws were shared regularly on Twitter, and I picked out three of my favorites.

Let’s start with one that wasn’t against the defense, it just made people talk about the possibility that Mahomes could throw a behind-the-back pass during a game (via Tyler Greever of WIBW):

Also, how about the ol' play-action roll out for a behind-the-back toss? Gotta test out the new stuff now. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/wwAnddBKqq — Tyler Greever (@WIBWTyler) July 27, 2019

NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth hopes to see it:

I hope Al and I are calling the game when this happens. (Via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/AaXxOwHXB2 — Cris Collinsworth (@CollinsworthPFF) August 13, 2019

It seemed as if there was no-look pass each day of camp, and this one went to Tyreek Hill, who made a juggling catch (from KCTV’s Tom Martin):

Tyreek Hill still getting used to #NoLookSZN pic.twitter.com/1F5Gka4xYh — TOM MARTIN (@TomKCTV5) August 8, 2019

And finally, this pass was just ridiculous. It came during a 7-on-7 drill, but Mahomes was flushed from the pocket and made a pinpoint downfield throw to rookie Mecole Hardman. The fan reaction was fantastic, particularly while the ball was in the air (from Jon Cook):

Which was your favorite? Or is there one I missed/should have had?