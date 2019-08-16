For Pete's Sake
Here are three crazy Patrick Mahomes throws from Chiefs’ camp, which ended Thursday
Training camp has ended. Reid and Mahomes reflect on how training camp bonds the team
The Chiefs took another step toward starting the 2019 season by completing training camp in St. Joseph, Missouri.
It’s now 23 days until the regular-season opener at Jacksonville.
With camp ending on Thursday, I thought it would be fun to take a look back at some of the Patrick Mahomes highlights that reporters and fans shared over the past few weeks.
Mahomes throws were shared regularly on Twitter, and I picked out three of my favorites.
Let’s start with one that wasn’t against the defense, it just made people talk about the possibility that Mahomes could throw a behind-the-back pass during a game (via Tyler Greever of WIBW):
NBC broadcaster Cris Collinsworth hopes to see it:
It seemed as if there was no-look pass each day of camp, and this one went to Tyreek Hill, who made a juggling catch (from KCTV’s Tom Martin):
And finally, this pass was just ridiculous. It came during a 7-on-7 drill, but Mahomes was flushed from the pocket and made a pinpoint downfield throw to rookie Mecole Hardman. The fan reaction was fantastic, particularly while the ball was in the air (from Jon Cook):
Which was your favorite? Or is there one I missed/should have had?
Comments