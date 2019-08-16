For Pete's Sake
Nathan Patterson, the guy from that viral Speed Pitch video, dazzled in pro debut
Athletics sign fan who threw heat at MLB stadium’s radar booth
It wasn’t an Immaculate Inning, but Nathan Patterson’s professional debut on Thursday night was still outstanding.
Patterson, 23, made national headlines by signing with the Oakland A’s after a viral video showed him reaching 96 mph in a Speed Pitch game. There was much more to it than just the video, and Patterson was assigned to an A’s Arizona League team after signing with Oakland.
On Thursday, Patterson made his professional debut, less than a year after he was a software salesman who believed his playing days had ended in high school.
Pitching for the Athletics Gold team, Patterson started against a Cubs team and struck out the only three batters he faced. All went down swinging.
Patterson’s outing came two weeks after he signed with the A’s.
You may have noticed that the box score showed Patterson threw just nine pitches, which would make it an Immaculate Inning. Alas, that wasn’t the case.
