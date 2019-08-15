Twitter map of the U.S. shows Chiefs, Patriots are co-favorites to win Super Bowl

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks training and his goal of getting to the Super Bowl “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training.

Alaskans like the Chiefs’ chances of winning Super Bowl LIV. Ditto for NFL fans in Tennessee

That’s according to Twitter usage that was examined by NFL specialists at the sports gambling site sportsbetting.ag. They analyzed geotagged Twitter data from across the country over the last month, tracking mentions of the Super Bowl.

They determined who fans in all 50 states believed would lift the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. The group looked at more than 150,000 tweets in that time span.

The Chiefs are the pick to win Super Bowl LIV in a dozen states ... and so are the Patriots.

This map of the United States shows the favorite in each state, and check out that big block of red:

Courtesy of sportsbetting.ag.

Fourteen teams “won” a state. Here is the breakdown:

Chiefs (12): Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Nebraska, Colorado, Nevada, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Montana, Wyoming, Idaho and Alaska.

Patriots (12): Connecticut, Hawaii, Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Rhode Island and Vermont.

Eagles (5): Delaware, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Virginia.

Chargers (3): Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

Colts (3): Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.

Saints (3): Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

Bears (2): Illinois and Iowa.

Vikings (2): Minnesota and South Dakota.

Browns (2): Ohio and West Virginia.

Seahawks (2): Oregon and Washington.

Cowboys (1): Texas.

Falcons (1): Georgia.

Rams (1): California.

Packers (1): Wisconsin.