Tigers outfielder’s ‘blooper of the year’ gives Mariners a home run

The Seattle Mariners announcers chuckled. The Detroit Free-Press called it the “blooper of the year.” Tigers center fielder Niko Goodrum sat with his back against the outfield wall, seemingly stunned.

Goodrum had reason to be shocked during Tuesday’s game, because a ball off the bat of Seattle third baseman Kyle Seager was in Goodrum’s glove for the briefest moment. But just before Goodrum collided with Tigers left fielder Brandon Dixon, the ball skipped off Goodrum’s glove and over the fence.

It was part of a three-homer game for Seager at Comerica Park.

“It’s probably going to end up a no-doubter, if we’re being honest with ourselves,” Seager joked MLB.com. “I still haven’t actually seen it yet. Everybody is telling me it bounced over, and that he almost had it and everything. I was running and didn’t honestly see it.”

The Mariners’ bullpen was happy with the result: