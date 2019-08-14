Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson has a remedy for Andrew Luck’s injury: a urine soak

FILE - In this Thursday, July 25, 2019 file photo, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck (12) throws during practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind. Andrew Luck will likely miss the rest of the preseason with an injury near the front of his left ankle, Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019. Colts general manager Chris Ballard says the starting quarterback has been dealing with pain in that area since straining his left calf in March. Luck missed all of the team’s offseason workouts and has not participated in full team drills at training camp because of the lingering pain. AP Photo

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck won’t see any action in preseason games due to a lingering injury.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard told reporters Tuesday night that what the team thought was just a calf strain for Luck now includes a high-ankle injury.

“Once we get that under control then we can really move forward,” Ballard said on the Colts’ website. “All players need reps and he knows that, and he knows he needs to get out there and get his reps. So we’ll play that kind of day-by-day.”

Former Bengals receiver Chad Johnson has offered a “home remedy” for Luck’s injury: urine.

While responding to a tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the former Mr. Ochocinco wrote: “Adam, i soaked my ankle in warm urine to heal all my lower extremity injuries, notice i was never injured my entire career. Please pass along my message, it’s a home remedy.”

This is not some Twitter joke. Johnson told ESPN in 2016 that when he had an ankle sprain during his playing days, he would collect his teammates’ urine, heat it up and soak the ankle in the warm urine for 30 minutes.

When Luck next meets with the media, I hope someone asks him about this.