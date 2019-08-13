For Pete's Sake
Ex-Mizzou star Ian Kinsler makes pitching debut, tosses scoreless inning the hard way
Entering the San Diego Padres’ game Monday against the Tampa Bay Ray, former Missouri star Ian Kinsler had accomplished quite a bit in his 14-year major-league career.
Kinsler has been to four All-Star Games, won a pair of Gold Gloves and was part of a World Series championship team.
On Monday, Kinsler picked up the 1,999th hit of his career when he hit a two-run home run (the 257th in the majors). Unfortunately, it came in the ninth inning of a blowout, and the Padres lost 10-4.
In the game, Kinsler added to his Baseball-Reference page by pitching in the top of the ninth inning. It was the first time he’d taken the mound, and he somehow managed to avoid allowing a run despite giving up four base runners.
That’s not an easy way to throw a scoreless inning.
Kinsler hit the first batter he faced and gave up a single, but the Padres turned a double play behind him on a ball that had an exit velocity of 103 mph off Guillermo Heredia’s bat. Kinsler then walked two batters to load the bases. But Avisail Garcia hit a liner to third baseman Manny Machado to end the inning.
Kinsler’s velocity was in the upper 70s and lower 80s.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking at first, honestly,” Kinsler told the Padres website. “My arm’s going to be in pain probably for the next couple days. But it was a lot of fun.
“It was entertaining to say the least.”
Kinsler, 37, has a 3.00 WHIP, a 12.22 FIP and, most importantly, a 0.00 ERA. Here is how he fared:
Comments