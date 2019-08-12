Some KC fans saw significance in final score of Chiefs’ preseason win Saturday

Andy Reid happy with Chiefs’ preseason performance against Cincinnati Andy Reid speaks after the Chiefs' first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Andy Reid speaks after the Chiefs' first preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Arrowhead Stadium.

Chiefs fans will be looking for good omens this season as they hope their team makes it back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.

That’s why some took note of the final score of the Chiefs’ win over the Bengals in Saturday’s preseason opener at Arrowhead Stadium: 38-17.

Confused? Flip the numbers and you get 1738, the magic combination Royals fans came to embrace in 2015 when the players dropped 17 and 38 into interviews. Roughly three months after the players started the numerical fun, there was an epic parade in Kansas City after the World Series.

Some of the Royals were Fetty Wap fans and his song “Trap Queen” mentions 1738 (a Rémy Martin reference). Those numbers will long have significance among Kansas City sports fans.

And it did Saturday night:

I NEVER NOTICED THE SCORE UNTIL NOW THIS IS BEAUTIFUL



1738 KEPT THE ROYALS ROLLING IN 2015



THE SCORE OF THE FIRST CHIEFS PRESEASON GAME WAS 17-38



OOOOOOOOOKAY pic.twitter.com/14DD4YJld5 — GamerboyNaveYT (@GamerboyNave) August 12, 2019

Someone HAS to mention that in 2015, when the @royals won it all, the theme song was #1738/trap queen. And the first score for the @chiefs this season is 17-38. Is this tin foil hat stuff or have they already won it all? #chiefskingdom — Brady Goodman (@bradygoodman) August 11, 2019

All I’m saying is 1738.... and we know what happened with the @royals and 1738 in 2015 ️

️️ @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/lXPUXICrmW — Sarah (@SarahRachel84) August 12, 2019