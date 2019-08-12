For Pete's Sake
Some KC fans saw significance in final score of Chiefs’ preseason win Saturday
Andy Reid happy with Chiefs’ preseason performance against Cincinnati
Chiefs fans will be looking for good omens this season as they hope their team makes it back to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years.
That’s why some took note of the final score of the Chiefs’ win over the Bengals in Saturday’s preseason opener at Arrowhead Stadium: 38-17.
Confused? Flip the numbers and you get 1738, the magic combination Royals fans came to embrace in 2015 when the players dropped 17 and 38 into interviews. Roughly three months after the players started the numerical fun, there was an epic parade in Kansas City after the World Series.
Some of the Royals were Fetty Wap fans and his song “Trap Queen” mentions 1738 (a Rémy Martin reference). Those numbers will long have significance among Kansas City sports fans.
And it did Saturday night:
