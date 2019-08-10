For Pete's Sake
Patrick Mahomes’ first pass in a 2019 preseason game was a dime to Travis Kelce
Patrick Mahomes warms up for Bengals preseason game
Well that didn’t take long.
Patrick Mahomes wowed Chiefs fans with his very first pass of the preseason, completing a 36-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce on the team’s first offensive play in Saturday’s game against the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.
Kelce ran a wheel route and Mahomes dropped the ball right where it needed to be: Kelce’s hands.
After the Chiefs’ defense had allowed a touchdown to Cincinnati on the first drive of the game, Mahomes took the Chiefs 83 yards in seven plays.
He completed all four of his passes for 66 yards and he also ran once for 10 yards. Mahomes also drew the Bengals offside with a hard count.
It all began with this dime to Kelce:
Chiefs fans loved it:
