Patrick Mahomes’ first pass in a 2019 preseason game was a dime to Travis Kelce

Well that didn’t take long.

Patrick Mahomes wowed Chiefs fans with his very first pass of the preseason, completing a 36-yard pass to tight end Travis Kelce on the team’s first offensive play in Saturday’s game against the Bengals at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kelce ran a wheel route and Mahomes dropped the ball right where it needed to be: Kelce’s hands.

After the Chiefs’ defense had allowed a touchdown to Cincinnati on the first drive of the game, Mahomes took the Chiefs 83 yards in seven plays.

He completed all four of his passes for 66 yards and he also ran once for 10 yards. Mahomes also drew the Bengals offside with a hard count.

It all began with this dime to Kelce:

Chiefs fans loved it:

Oh how I missed watching Mahomes play... — David Hughes Ŧ (@t3xassteelers) August 11, 2019

Mahomes is picking up where he left off last season #CINvsKC — Gern Blankston (@DaBly63) August 11, 2019

Mahomes is still Mahomes — jovi (@JOViZILLA) August 11, 2019

As expected, Mahomes still looks great early on. — Steven (@ThatStevenC) August 11, 2019

Mahomes with a 30 yard dime first play from scrimmage. He not playing — ST (@sathomas513) August 11, 2019

pAt MaHoMeS iS gOnNA rEgReSs — Chief Swan (@swan931) August 11, 2019