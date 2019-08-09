Broncos coach on Drew Lock’s second preseason game: ‘He threw it pretty damn good’

Mizzou QB Drew Lock taking it one throw at a time at NFL Scouting Combine Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock talks about the NFL Draft process on Friday, March 2, 2019 at the NFL Scouting Combine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock talks about the NFL Draft process on Friday, March 2, 2019 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Just wait until Drew Lock plays at Arrowhead Stadium.

Lock, the former Lee’s Summit High School/Mizzou star, made his second preseason appearance in the Denver Broncos’ 22-14 loss to the Seahawks on Thursday in Seattle. Playing in CenturyLink Field, the second-loudest stadium in the NFL, was an eye-opener for Lock.

“It was extremely fun, especially in a place like that,” Lock said on the Broncos’ website. “My voice is a little raspy. It was loud. You’re in the huddle with the guys. It was fun. You want to come out with a win, but we’re going to be able to learn from it.”

It was a better outing for Lock than in the Hall of Fame game a week earlier. Lock, a second-round pick in this year’s draft, got low marks from Broncos coach Vic Fangio for that game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Against Seattle, Lock completed 17-of-28 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown. He also completed this pass for a two-point conversion:

Drew Lock showing off the cannon #Broncos Country's falling for. Heater to Winfree between 3 Seahawks. pic.twitter.com/kxwPFF4GSV — Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) August 9, 2019

“I just thought he threw it pretty damn good,” Fangio told reporters after the game. “Seemed to be in a little bit more control of the operation.”

Lock had some negative plays, throwing an interception and taking a safety.

Overall, Lock was pleased with his progress.

“I think I said it last week, it was just focusing on the little things to be able to go out there and be comfortable with everything,” Lock on the Broncos’ site. “I wanted to feel different out on the field than I did the week before. And that just went into my prep and how I got ready for this game. I think I went about it a little differently — and me and (offensive coordinator Rich) Scangarello, as well. It felt really good. Hopefully we can build on it.”