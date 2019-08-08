For Pete's Sake
Giants’ Saquon Barkley tried a Patrick Mahomes no-look pass. It didn’t end well.
Saquon Barkley, Chiefs fans have watched Patrick Mahomes. They know Patrick Mahomes. Patrick Mahomes is a friend of theirs. Saquon, you are no Patrick Mahomes.
OK, consider that little flashback to the 1988 Vice Presidential debate a lead-in to Giants running back Saquon Barkley doing his imitation of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
It happened Wednesday during Giants training-camp practice. Barkley grabbed a football and said: “No-look. Mahomes.”
Barkley’s throw was slightly off the mark. Actually, he missed the target completely and the ball hit a Giants worker.
Sports Illustrated shared this video:
Fortunately, the staff worker seemed unfazed at being hit.
