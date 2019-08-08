For Pete's Sake

Giants’ Saquon Barkley tried a Patrick Mahomes no-look pass. It didn’t end well.

Patrick Mahomes no-look pass has developed into potent Chiefs weapon

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes no-look pass to wide receiver Demarcus Robinson in Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens has developed as trust between quarterback and receivers has grown. By
Saquon Barkley, Chiefs fans have watched Patrick Mahomes. They know Patrick Mahomes. Patrick Mahomes is a friend of theirs. Saquon, you are no Patrick Mahomes.

OK, consider that little flashback to the 1988 Vice Presidential debate a lead-in to Giants running back Saquon Barkley doing his imitation of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

It happened Wednesday during Giants training-camp practice. Barkley grabbed a football and said: “No-look. Mahomes.”

Barkley’s throw was slightly off the mark. Actually, he missed the target completely and the ball hit a Giants worker.

Sports Illustrated shared this video:

Fortunately, the staff worker seemed unfazed at being hit.

