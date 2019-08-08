Here is how MLB will configure ‘Field of Dreams’ site for next year’s game

Playing on the Field of Dreams More than 300 students with special needs from nine Wake County schools gathered at the athletic fields of The Factory in Wake Forest on Thursday, May 14, 2015, to compete alongside their schools’ varsity baseball and softball teams. Photos and vi Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 300 students with special needs from nine Wake County schools gathered at the athletic fields of The Factory in Wake Forest on Thursday, May 14, 2015, to compete alongside their schools’ varsity baseball and softball teams. Photos and vi

First off, there won’t be any players arriving or disappearing in the corn field in center field.

That’s how the so-called “Ghost Players” made their appearances in the film “Field of Dreams.” But when Major League Baseball plays a game next year in Dyerville, Iowa, a stadium will be built in the corn field on the site where the movie was filmed, and there will be a wall in the outfield, of course.

The Chicago White Sox will “host” the New York Yankees on Aug. 13, 2020 in a game that will be broadcast on Fox. The name of the event: “MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO.”

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said on MLB.com. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

“Field of Dreams” hit theaters 30 years ago and features Kevin Costner as a farmer who bulldozes part of his cornfield to build a baseball field. “Shoeless” Joe Jackson, who was banned from Major League Baseball, and other long-dead players show up to play.

The field has become a tourist attraction but isn’t ready for a Major League Baseball game. So MLB will start construction on a new ballpark next week.

Here are some of the features, via MLB:

The shape of the outfield and the bullpens beyond the center-field fence, “will pay homage to Comiskey Park, which was home of the White Sox from 1910-90.”

The right-field wall will have windows that will show the cornfields beyond the ballpark, which will overlook the movie set.

There will be seating for 8,000 fans.

Fans will walk a pathway through a cornfield to the field.

“It’s a distinct honor for us to showcase our great game in such an iconic and intimate setting while promoting the movie’s legacy,” Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner said on MLB.com. “I fully expect that this experience will exemplify why baseball remains a cherished American pastime.”

This will be a White Sox home date and the teams will have a Friday off then play on Saturday and Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago.