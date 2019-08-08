Orioles say they won’t divulge reason for quarrel in the dugout

It’s safe to say it’s been a rough couple of years for the Baltimore Orioles.

They’re on pace to lose 108 games this season, which would be an improvement over their 47-115 record in 2018.

In the fifth inning of what would be a 14-2 loss to the Yankees on Wednesday night, frustrations boiled over when first baseman Chris Davis and manager Brandon Hyde had words in the dugout.

Davis was clearly upset and had to be held back by designated hitter Mark Trumbo and hitting coach Don Long as Hyde walked away. Davis was pulled from the game after the incident, but that might have been planned and what possibly set off Davis.

Here is the incident:

So what happened?

“We’re going to keep it in-house,” Hyde told MLB.com. “It’s private.”

But Hyde later provided a bit more insight: “It was just a disagreement that we had in the dugout. What was said and what was talked about, I’m not going to get into. These things happen in competitive environments. It was something that will pass and we’ll get through it, but it was just unfortunate it happened in the dugout.”

MLB.com reported that Davis, who signed a seven-year, $161 million contract before the 2016 season, left shortly after the game and didn’t talk with reporters. He is batting .183 this year.

Trumbo told the Baltimore Sun: “There was obviously a little bit of a disagreement. I think this game was particularly tough. Almost nothing went our way. Everybody was pretty frustrated, and those things, they tend to happen. Hopefully, they don’t happen in front of everybody, and in this case, it kind of did, so not ideal, but not that big a deal.

“This stuff happens. It rarely gets talked about ’cause you don’t see it all the time, but tensions are always high in the big leagues, and tonight, just a little bit too much.”