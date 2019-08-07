For Pete's Sake
Jarrod Dyson was ejected for the first time in his career for arguing an awful call
Seattle Mariners’ Jarrod Dyson has fond memories of playing for the Kansas City Royals
During his seven seasons with the Royals, outfielder Jarrod Dyson was never ejected from a game. Ditto for the one year he spent with the Mariners.
But Dyson, who is in his second season with the Diamondbacks, got tossed from Tuesday night’s game against the Phillies for arguing balls and strikes with umpire Tom Hallion.* Dyson’s beef with the call was not without warrant.
*You may recall that Hallion once had a very nice, expletive-laced conversation with former Mets manager Terry Collins
Closecallsports.com, which examines umpire ejections and questionable calls, noted the “pitch was located 3.07 horizontal inches from being deemed a correct call.”
So not really all that close.
Hallion, who ejected Royals outfielder Jorge Soler earlier this year for arguing balls and strikes, took exception to Dyson as you can see in this video:
Here is a look at the pitch on MLB At-Bat:
