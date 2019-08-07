For Pete's Sake
Royals’ Jorge Soler hit a home run out of Fenway Park
Royals’ Ned Yost on win over Red Sox, Jakob Junis and Jorge Soler
Forget hitting one over the Green Monster, Royals designated hitter Jorge Soler crushed a home run on Tuesday night that left Fenway Park in Boston.
Soler later hit another home run and has 31 on the season, just seven shy of the Royals’ single-season record, which was set by Mike Moustakas in 2018.
Both of Soler’s home runs came off Boston’s Andrew Cashner.
In the top of the fourth inning, Soler connected on a four-seam fastball from Cashner, hitting the ball 412 feet. It had an exit velocity of 111 mph.
The Royals shared video of the blast, which was Soler’s first of the night:
Comments