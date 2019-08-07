ESPN brought back ‘The Ocho’ on Wednesday. Here is the schedule of ‘sporting’ events

What was a funny running joke in the “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story” has become an annual event on ESPN.

In the movie, the Dodgeball Invitational in Las Vegas is broadcast on the fictional ESPN8, the Ocho. Its tagline: “Bringing you the finest in seldom-seen sports from around the globe since 1999. If it’s almost a sport, we’ve got it here.”

For the third year in a row, ESPN2 has made a one-day change to the Ocho, and while it’s usually done on Aug. 8, the network made the switch Wednesday.

ESPN said “additional content available across ESPN.com, ESPN the Magazine and various ESPN social handles.”

Among the events that will be shown on The Ocho: Cherry Pit Spitting Contest, the Acrobatic Pizza Trials and the Electricians National Championship.

Here is more from ESPN on those events:

Cherry Pit Spitting: The annual competition is held in Eau Claire, Michigan with the winner being determined by who can spit the farthest cherry pit. Go figure, right?

Acrobatic Pizza Trials: Held this past January in Columbus, Ohio, there are events like freestyle acrobatics, largest dough stretch, fastest pie maker and fastest box folder. The winner of the freestyle event advances to the World Pizza Championships in Parma, Italy.

Electricians National Championship: A “highly-charged, no holds barred” event to determine the best electrician not just in the United States, but in North America.

The “Dodgeball” movie kicked off the fun Wednesday and it will be end The Ocho’s day of programming.

Here is the schedule of “sporting” events for ESPN8:

8 a.m.: “E:60 on ESPN8” World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, Sasquatch Calling, Great American Beard and Mustache Championship

8:30 a.m.: “Moxie Games 3: Jugglers Under Attack” Headis, Combat Juggle and Saber Fencing

10 a.m.: Dodge Juggle: Revenge of the Dodgeballs

11 a.m.: 2019 U.S. Pizza Team Trials

Noon: 46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting Championship

12:30 p.m.: Putt Putt Championship

1 p.m.: 2019 Golden Tee World Championship

1:30 p.m.: School Bus Figure 8

2 p.m.: European TramDriver Championship

3 p.m.: 2018 Classic Tetris World Championship

3:30 p.m.: 2019 Jelle’s Marble Runs

4 p.m.: Lawn Mower Racing

4:30 p.m.: 2019 Stupid Robot Fighting League

5 p.m.: IDEAL Electricians National Championship

6 p.m.: 2019 World Sign Spinning Championship

6:30 p.m.: Slippery Stairs

7 p.m.: 2019: WCO World Cornhole Championship

8 p.m.: America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup: USA vs. Canada

9 p.m.: “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story”

And if have never seen The Ocho bit from “Dodgeball,” here it is: