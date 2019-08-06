Royals to wear all-white uniforms for Players’ Weekend and ‘Scoots McGoots’ may pitch

Autographed shoes part of Drew Butera’s Royals uniform Kansas City Royals catcher chose to have young hospital patients autograph his shoes that he will wear the next three days during Players Weekend at Kauffman Stadium. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals catcher chose to have young hospital patients autograph his shoes that he will wear the next three days during Players Weekend at Kauffman Stadium.

This year’s Players’ Weekend will be one to remember. Whether it’s for good or bad reasons remains to be seen.

The Royals will be wearing all-white uniforms for their three-game series in Cleveland on Aug. 23-25. The Indians will be in all-black, because, well, those will be the only colors all weekend.

Yahoo Sports reported “making the new uniforms monochromatic was done to draw more attention to the custom equipment and accessories designed by the players.”

Yahoo also noted that players will be allowed to use their smart devices on the field or dugout until the national anthem is played.

The Royals tweeted a photo of second baseman Whit Merrifield in the all-whites and he apparently is keeping “Whitley” as his nameplate:

The Royals shared this list of the other nicknames and it looks like Adalberto Mondesi will pay tribute to the late Yordano Ventura by having his nameplate be “Ace.” Royals pitcher Scott Barlow will be using “Scoots McGoots” as his nameplate.

Here are the names:

The names have been chosen.

Here are a few. #PlayersWeekend pic.twitter.com/stMuIXyY55 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) August 6, 2019

The Sporting News reported former Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain’s nameplate will be “Three Kid$.”