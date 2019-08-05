Marlins mention Steve Irwin’s death in snarky Twitter spat with the Rays

Watch the trailer for Animal Planet’s new ‘Crikey! It’s the Irwins’ Animal Planet premieres “Crikey! It’s the Irwins,” a show featuring the family late “Crocodile Hunter” star Steve Irwin (daughter Bindi, son Robert, wife Terri) set in Australia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Animal Planet premieres “Crikey! It’s the Irwins,” a show featuring the family late “Crocodile Hunter” star Steve Irwin (daughter Bindi, son Robert, wife Terri) set in Australia.

The Tampa Bay Rays swept a two-game series against their instate rivals over the weekend, and the action wasn’t limited to the field.

The Marlins and Rays also traded barbs on Twitter in a spat that spanned two days.

By Sunday night, the Rays had won both games and the Marlins had brought up the memory of the late Steve Irwin, the conservationist who died in 2006.

Yeah, this wasn’t the usual light fare between teams on Twitter.

It began when the Marlins shared a clip of right fielder Brian Anderson throwing out a runner at the plate. Despite having won the game 8-6, the Rays felt the need to respond and fired the opening salvo:

show the final out — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 4, 2019

The Marlins replied with a reference to the Rays possibly playing some home games in Canada in the future (hence the Maple Leaf quip). The Rays waited 18 hours and mentioning they had won the second game of the series:

here's the broom we just used on you, so you can clean them up.



— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 4, 2019

That’s when the Marlins brought up Irwin, who was killed by a stingray:

yOU'RE LITERALLY THE ANIMAL THAT KILLED STEVE IRWIN LOG OFF — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 4, 2019

Yikes.

The exchange ended with the Rays again mentioning the sweep.

you're literally the team that just got swept, log off. — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) August 4, 2019

Some people thought the Marlins crossed the line by mentioning Irwin:

This is not a good tweet, guys. Put yourself in his kids’ shoes, and imagine them reading this. — Chris Guzman (@christopherguz) August 5, 2019

This is really really low. Not a fan of either team. But despicable to bring up Steve Irwin. @mlb should discipline the Marlins twitter bully and relieve them from their duties. — Luke Mott (@Mott447) August 4, 2019

This is in bad taste and should be deleted. — Billy Chapel (@Baseball1727) August 4, 2019

The fact that you would say something like this is in bad taste. Shame on you. — Christopher Lorenz (@florida4_life) August 5, 2019