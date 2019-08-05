Ex-Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar had a messy breakup with the White Sox

Alcides Escobar’s career highlights with the Royals Here are the highlights of shortstop Alcides Escobar's career with the KC Royals. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are the highlights of shortstop Alcides Escobar's career with the KC Royals.

Former Royals shortstop Alcides Escobar is out of job again after the White Sox released him Friday.

Escobar, who was the 2015 American League Championship Series MVP and a key member of the World Series championship team that year, left Kansas City after last season when his contract expired.

In February, Escobar signed with the Baltimore Orioles, but he was released toward the end of spring training. The White Sox signed Escobar to a minor-league deal and he was sent to Class AAA Charlotte, where he did well.

Despite his release, Escobar is tied for fifth in the International League in doubles (28), tied for fourth in RBIs (70) and was slashing .286/.343/.444 for the Knights.

After his release, Charlotte tweeted a video of Escobar highlights and wrote, “A true professional. Thanks for everything.”

That apparently irked Escobar, who accused the White Sox of lying to him.

Escobar tweeted: “I asked for my freedom they did not let me free and I did it because they lied to me they are not honest.”

I asked for my freedom they did not let me free and I did it because they lied to me they are not honest — alcides escobar (@alcidesescobar2) August 2, 2019

Escobar perhaps was upset when the White Sox had a roster opening and recalled another former Royals infielder instead of Escobar.

Ryan Goins, who was released by the Royals earlier this season, was brought up from Charlotte on July 17. Goins is batting .271 with two homers, four doubles and nine walks in 16 games with the White Sox.