Poll: Which Chiefs player are you most excited to see entering the Hall of Fame?

Johnny Robinson gets in Hall of Fame after decades-long delay Chiefs safety Johnny Robinson, 80, was elected to the Hall of Fame on Saturday after a decades long wait. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs safety Johnny Robinson, 80, was elected to the Hall of Fame on Saturday after a decades long wait.

A year ago, the thought of former Chiefs tight end Tony Gonzalez’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame likely would have generated a buzz in Kansas City.

But Gonzalez irked Chiefs fans with a comment made to an Atlanta television station in February after he was picked for the Hall.

“The Falcons, honestly, it made my career to come here. It really did,” Gonzalez said. “Nothing against Kansas City, I was there 12 years, but only three playoff games. But when I got to Atlanta, it’s like all of a sudden you’re part of this winning organization...”

A backlash from Chiefs fans led to Gonzalez tweeting a video message to Kansas City.

Gonzalez will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday, along with two other former Chiefs. One is safety Johnny Robinson, who started in both of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl appearances and twice had 10 interceptions in a season.

The other is Ty Law, who played two seasons with the Chiefs, but is best known for his 10 seasons with New England.

So, which former Chiefs player are you most excited to see enter the Hall of Fame on Saturday? Vote in our poll and/or leave a comment.