Opponents gush over Patrick Mahomes in video for his spot in NFL’s Top 100 list

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes discusses MVP award Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the 2018 NFL Most Valuable Player.

Broncos star Von Miller said he was impressed with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes the very first time they lined up against each other in 2017.

When Mahomes took the starter’s role for the 2018 season, Miller thought he knew what to expect from Mahomes. That proved not to be the case.

“When we got ready to play them last year,” Miller said, “I’m thinking it’s going to be some of the same stuff, but it was a whole other level.”

Miller made the comments in a video for the NFL Network, which had Mahomes at No. 4 in the list of the league’s Top 100 players. The network unveiled the top 10 on Wednesday night, and the accompanying video was full of NFL players gushing over Mahomes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chargers defensive lineman Joey Bosa, Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett, Washington running back Adrian Peterson, Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay, Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald, Steelers cornerback Joe Haden, Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon and others talked about Mahomes, while clips of his amazing throws from the 2018 season were shown.

Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan simply said with a smile: “Yeah, he’s like really good at football.”

Chiefs fans likely will enjoy this: