For Pete's Sake
Former K-State coach Bill Snyder visited Chiefs camp on Wednesday
Although he has extra time on his hands these days, retired Kansas State football coach Bill Snyder returned to the sport on Wednesday.
Snyder and his son Sean were in St. Joseph, Missouri, on Wednesday, stopping in to watch a Chiefs training-camp practice.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid made a point of saying hello to the Snyders, and Bill was down on the field at one point.
The Chiefs shared this video:
Former Wildcats offensive lineman Abdul Beecham, who signed with the Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, greeted Snyder. BJ Kissel shared this:
McKenzie Nelson of Channel 41 tweeted a photo of Snyder on the field:
