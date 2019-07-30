Tributes poured in for former KU broadcaster Max Falkenstien, who died Monday

Max Falkenstien, voice of KU basketball, dies at age 95 Max Falkenstien, whose voice became synonymous with University of Kansas football and men’s basketball broadcasts for six decades, has died at the age of 95. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Max Falkenstien, whose voice became synonymous with University of Kansas football and men’s basketball broadcasts for six decades, has died at the age of 95.

For six decades, Max Falkenstien was the voice of Kansas men’s basketball and football.

Generations of KU fans grew up listening to Falkenstien and he will hold a special place in their hearts, but he also made an impact on those who weren’t Jayhawks supporters.

Fans, friends, former players and media members all took to Twitter on Monday after the news of Falkenstien’s death at age 95.

That list includes ESPN’s Dick Vitale and Jay Bilas, former football coach Mark Mangino, Danny Manning, Jeff Boschee and many others.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Here is what people were saying, starting with Vitale:

Just learned of the passing of @KUHoops for Rock Chalk Jayhawk voice for 60 yrs MAX FALKENSTEIN who was a MT Rushmore in my latest book as a Team broadcaster / Max was Mr Jayhawk & so classy . Loved my times talking with him in my visits. May Max RIP !@CoachBillSelf — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 30, 2019

Mangino tweeted:

Bilas shared this:

RIP to a legend in broadcasting, and a Kansas icon, the great Max Falkenstein. 95 impactful years of kindness, class and dignity. What an amazing pro. Rest In Peace, Max. pic.twitter.com/hfxJtiHEwm — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) July 30, 2019

Brian Hanni, the current voice of the Jayhawks, tweeted:

Max was truly one of the most incredible story-tellers of several generations & his longevity is even more remarkable. 60 years as one school’s “Voice” will never be done again. He’s as synonymous with KU sports as anyone. Ambassador, Legend, Icon. Jayhawk Nation lost a lot today — Brian Hanni (@BHanni) July 30, 2019

Manning wrote on Twitter:

RIP to the beloved Voice of the Jayhawks, Max Falkenstein. Going to miss talking basketball and life with you. Thank you for all of the kind words and stories over the years. The true definition of a Jayhawk. pic.twitter.com/GruEFuu5hp — Danny Manning (@CoachDManning) July 30, 2019

The Oklahoma State men’s basketball team shared this story:

The first @KUHoops game Max Falkenstien ever broadcast was in 1946 against Mr. Iba and the Aggies, and his voice graced GIA for six decades.



Our condolences to Mr. Falkenstien’s family and the Jayhawks. https://t.co/bccBU9Thd4 — Cowboy Basketball (@OSUMBB) July 30, 2019

Boschee wrote:

Such sad news to hear the passing of Max Falkenstien!! Was such a great man and a joy to be around. #KULegend he will be missed!! #RIPMAX — Jeff Boschee (@JeffBoschee) July 30, 2019

Doug Vance, a former KU assistant athletics director for media relations, tweeted:

Sad to hear about the passing of a Kansas Jayhawk legend- Max Falkenstein who spent 60 years calling KU games on radio. pic.twitter.com/HoiwDVSypC — Doug Vance (@dvancecosida) July 30, 2019

Bleacher Report’s Jason King, who covered KU for The Star, wrote:

Rest In Peace, Max Falkenstien ... one of the nicest men I’ve ever known. I accumulated so many great “Max stories” (mostly from the road) during my years of covering KU. I’m so fortunate to have spent so much time around him. What a treasure he was to us all ... — Jason King (@JasonKingBR) July 29, 2019

Bob Dutton, who was another KU beat writer at The Star, shared this:

A good man. When I covered Kansas for three years, I also learned that he’s remarkably funny. He’ll be missed. https://t.co/jAp95tntbM — Bob Dutton (@ByBobDutton) July 30, 2019

Former Fox 4 broadcaster Jason Lamb tweeted:

Like so many Kansas kids who grew up loving KU, Max was the voice. He was KU. It was cool to run the board at KHOK in Great Bend during KU broadcasts while I was in HS and juco. Then to eventually meet him and rub elbows with Max...always put a smile on my face. True gentleman. pic.twitter.com/PiVu7WFcPY — Jason Lamb (@jasonlambkc) July 30, 2019

Nate Bukaty of WHB (810 AM) wrote of how Falkenstien inspired him:

Rest In Peace Max Falkenstien. One of the reasons I wanted to become a sports announcer as a kid. Was a dream come true when I got to work my first game with him and the great Bob Davis. Both treated me so well, even though I was just a young punk. Respect. — Nate Bukaty (@nate_bukaty) July 29, 2019

KU fans also shared their thoughts and this is a small portion of what they were saying:

No one like Max. He was the sweetest man. Kind-hearted and a legend at the microphone. Rest in peace. #MaxFalkenstien https://t.co/y2gffQLUx4 — Beth B (@BethB3) July 30, 2019

When I was 16 year old junior at #ChanuteHighSchool I went to Bob’s Cafe as we frequently did and I heard a distinguishable voice in the corner having lunch, I looked and it was #MaxFalkenstien and I said #RockChalk, he obliged and said, #JAYHAWK! #RIPMAX — Jesse (@unclejw84) July 30, 2019

Tonight is a sad night for #Jayhawks fans young and old. Max Falkenstien is on my sports broadcaster Mount Rushmore. For 60 years, he blessed Jayhawk fans with his iconic voice and passion. And represented KU with class and grace.



Rest in Peace Max. #RockChalk — Mike Sciandra (@MikeSciandra) July 30, 2019

Rest In Peace to one of the greatest KU basketball ever had. The legend, Max Falkenstien. I’m devistated and heart broken. pic.twitter.com/9hGU4gE0Q2 — Heather Woods (@HeatherWoods85) July 30, 2019