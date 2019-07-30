For Pete's Sake
Tributes poured in for former KU broadcaster Max Falkenstien, who died Monday
Max Falkenstien, voice of KU basketball, dies at age 95
For six decades, Max Falkenstien was the voice of Kansas men’s basketball and football.
Generations of KU fans grew up listening to Falkenstien and he will hold a special place in their hearts, but he also made an impact on those who weren’t Jayhawks supporters.
Fans, friends, former players and media members all took to Twitter on Monday after the news of Falkenstien’s death at age 95.
That list includes ESPN’s Dick Vitale and Jay Bilas, former football coach Mark Mangino, Danny Manning, Jeff Boschee and many others.
Here is what people were saying, starting with Vitale:
Mangino tweeted:
Bilas shared this:
Brian Hanni, the current voice of the Jayhawks, tweeted:
Manning wrote on Twitter:
The Oklahoma State men’s basketball team shared this story:
Boschee wrote:
Doug Vance, a former KU assistant athletics director for media relations, tweeted:
Bleacher Report’s Jason King, who covered KU for The Star, wrote:
Bob Dutton, who was another KU beat writer at The Star, shared this:
Former Fox 4 broadcaster Jason Lamb tweeted:
Nate Bukaty of WHB (810 AM) wrote of how Falkenstien inspired him:
KU fans also shared their thoughts and this is a small portion of what they were saying:
