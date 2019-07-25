Here’s what Patrick Mahomes’ throw out of Arrowhead Stadium looked like from the field

Patrick Mahomes throws ball from field out of Arrowhead Stadium Kansas City Chiefs quarterback throws a ball from the field out of Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, July 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs quarterback throws a ball from the field out of Arrowhead Stadium on Friday, July 12, 2019.

If this had been any other quarterback, fans would be calling this “The Throw.”

But ask a dozen Chiefs fans and you’ll likely get 12 answers as to what should be called “The Throw” from quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Earlier this month, Mahomes showed off his arm by throwing a football out of Arrowhead Stadium, and a helicopter happened to catch the moment.

It didn’t take long for the aerial video (which you can see above) to go viral.

Did you wonder what it looked like from the field at Arrowhead Stadium? Videographer David Kushner, who apparently has been spending a lot of time with Mahomes this summer, shared a clip on Twitter.

Mahomes asked a question that likely has never been asked by a Chiefs quarterback: “How far do you think the third deck is?”

In Mahomes’ world, the third deck isn’t that far away.