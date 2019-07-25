Shaquille O’Neal will be at Power & Light District next week

Shaq Surprises Florida Police Officer and Kids with Pick-Up Basketball Game VIDEO: Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal surprised Gainesville, Florida police officer Bobby White by showing up for a pick-up basketball game in a local neighborhood. O'Neal had seen a previous video of Officer White playing basketball with the Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK VIDEO: Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal surprised Gainesville, Florida police officer Bobby White by showing up for a pick-up basketball game in a local neighborhood. O'Neal had seen a previous video of Officer White playing basketball with the

Shaquille O’Neal is spending his time away from the set of “NBA on TNT” on one of his passions: music.

O’Neal is touring as part of “Shaq’s Bass All Stars” and performing as DJ Diesel. The show is coming to the Power & Light District on Aug. 2 and starts at 7 p.m. O’Neal released a song with DJ Nghtmre and Lil Jon in February.

“I have been spending a lot more time in the studio and just love to mess around making music,” O’Neal told PageSix.com earlier this year. “I am still learning a lot, but it’s always a good time.”

Other artists on the bill include Valentino Khan, Eliminate, Nitti Gritti and Bayati.

There is a contest to meet O’Neal, and the deadline to enter is Friday. For more information on the show, click here.