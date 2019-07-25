For Pete's Sake
Whit Merrifield penned handwritten note for Braves pitcher who got call to majors
Royals’ Whit Merrifield takes place among AL’s best
Davie County High School in North Carolina has an enrollment of a little under 1,800, but it was well-represented at Wednesday’s Royals-Braves game.
Two of the 50 players in uniform in the Royals’ 2-0 win over the Braves were graduates of Davie County: Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield and Atlanta pitcher Jeremy Walker.
Walker got the call to the majors on Wednesday, and when he arrived in the Braves’ clubhouse, there was a note waiting for him. It was from Merrifield.
Kelsey Wingert of Fox Sports: Braves noted that Merrifield graduated before Walker got to Davie County High School, but the two have worked out together in the offseason.
Here is what she shared on Fox Sports: Braves:
