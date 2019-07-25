Whit Merrifield penned handwritten note for Braves pitcher who got call to majors

Royals’ Whit Merrifield takes place among AL’s best Kansas City Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield made the first All-Star Game appearance of his career in center field for the American League at Progressive Field on July 9, 2019. He entered the game in place of Mike Trout in the sixth inning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield made the first All-Star Game appearance of his career in center field for the American League at Progressive Field on July 9, 2019. He entered the game in place of Mike Trout in the sixth inning.

Davie County High School in North Carolina has an enrollment of a little under 1,800, but it was well-represented at Wednesday’s Royals-Braves game.

Two of the 50 players in uniform in the Royals’ 2-0 win over the Braves were graduates of Davie County: Royals outfielder Whit Merrifield and Atlanta pitcher Jeremy Walker.

Walker got the call to the majors on Wednesday, and when he arrived in the Braves’ clubhouse, there was a note waiting for him. It was from Merrifield.

Kelsey Wingert of Fox Sports: Braves noted that Merrifield graduated before Walker got to Davie County High School, but the two have worked out together in the offseason.

Here is what she shared on Fox Sports: Braves:

Jeremy Walker was recently called up by the #Braves. When he got to his locker this afternoon, he received a handwritten letter from Royals star Whit Merrifield. @KelsWingert has more. pic.twitter.com/mDuaw3XSY7 — FOX Sports: Braves (@FOXSportsBraves) July 25, 2019