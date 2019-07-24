For Pete's Sake
Many Blue Jays fans still haven’t gotten over loss to Royals in Game 6 of 2015 ALCS
Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain’s dash home in Game 6 of the ALCS
As it turns out, time may not heal all wounds.
Some Toronto Blue Jays fans are still not over the 2015 American League Championship Series. In particular, they can’t believe how the ninth inning of Game 6 ended.
A Blue Jays blogger named Ian Hunter on Tuesday tweeted about the situation the Blue Jays faced in the ninth inning: first and third and no outs.
But Toronto failed to push a run across the plate against Wade Davis and lost 4-3. The Royals won the series and then beat the Mets for the World Series championship.
A lot of people responded to this tweet, including some from Royals fans:
Here is a sample of the responses from Blue Jays fans:
Comments