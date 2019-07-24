Many Blue Jays fans still haven’t gotten over loss to Royals in Game 6 of 2015 ALCS

Royals outfielder Lorenzo Cain’s dash home in Game 6 of the ALCS Here is Denny Matthews' call of Lorenzo Cain scoring from first base on a single by Eric Hosmer in the eighth inning of Game 6 of the ALCS. Audio courtesy of the Royals Radio Network. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here is Denny Matthews' call of Lorenzo Cain scoring from first base on a single by Eric Hosmer in the eighth inning of Game 6 of the ALCS. Audio courtesy of the Royals Radio Network.

As it turns out, time may not heal all wounds.

Some Toronto Blue Jays fans are still not over the 2015 American League Championship Series. In particular, they can’t believe how the ninth inning of Game 6 ended.

A Blue Jays blogger named Ian Hunter on Tuesday tweeted about the situation the Blue Jays faced in the ninth inning: first and third and no outs.

But Toronto failed to push a run across the plate against Wade Davis and lost 4-3. The Royals won the series and then beat the Mets for the World Series championship.

A lot of people responded to this tweet, including some from Royals fans:

Not to rehash old wounds, but Dalton Pompey was standing at third base, Pillar at first, the Jays were down 4-3, nobody out, Navarro/Revere/Donaldson due up. How did the Jays not at least tie that game? (Game 6 of the 2015 ALCS) — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) July 23, 2019

Here is a sample of the responses from Blue Jays fans:

The guy who rarely walks (Pillar) took a walk .... and the guy who rarely strikes out (Revere) struck out. Donaldson hit one over 100 mph, directly at Moustakas. This will haunt me forever. — Roberto Rivas (@Dirty_Bobby) July 23, 2019

Pitch 4 that made it 2-2 instead of 3-1 was atrocious and changed the momentum of the AB pic.twitter.com/llfT0LRlW7 — DG (@dgnrtgmblr) July 23, 2019

It still hurts!!! — akmedo (@akmedo) July 24, 2019

Dude why would you tweet this??? — Noah (@TMLNoah) July 23, 2019

Wade Flippin’ Davis. — Blake of the North (@ChaskaBlake) July 24, 2019

Blocked and reported. — Jenn Smith (@Baseball_Jenn) July 23, 2019

wound opened! — Mathew Tsang (@MathewTsang) July 23, 2019

Cold, but fair! I haven't moved on since '15. — Ian Hunter (@BlueJayHunter) July 23, 2019