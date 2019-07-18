Sports Radio 810 announces final piece of restructuring with hiring of mid-day host

WHB (810 AM) is bringing back a former host for its mid-day sports radio show that will complete the restructuring of its lineup in the wake of Kevin Kietzman’s departure.

Kietzman and the station parted ways on June 28, less than a week after his comments about the family of Chiefs coach Andy Reid on his “Between The Lines” show, which aired from 2-6 p.m weekdays.

On Tuesday, WHB announced it had hired Jason Anderson from its sister station in Louisville, Kentucky and he will host a mid-day show called “The Zone.” Anderson, who will start July 29, graduated from Lee’s Summit North High School and Northwest Missouri State University, the station noted.

“The opportunity to host a show on Sports Radio 810 is one I dreamed of since I was in high school,” Anderson said in a news release. “It is surreal and humbling to be chosen to host the middays and join the WHB lineup. I look forward to the challenge and can’t wait to get started.”

Soren Petro’s mid-day show “The Program” (with Kurtis Seaboldt) previously moved from the mid-day 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. slot to take Kietzman’s old spot.

Anderson was an intern at WHB in 2000 and later hosted a night show while also covering the Chiefs and Royals, the station noted. When Union Broadcasting started a station in Louisville in 2010, Anderson moved there and worked in the afternoon drive-time slot.

WHB said Todd Leabo is taking over as sports director and will have a “larger role across all shows,” including a regular appearance on “The Zone.” KSHB-TV (Ch. 41) sports director Mick Shaffer also will be a regular on “The Zone.”

“Jason has done a terrific job for Union Broadcasting over the past 19 years,” Union Broadcasting president Chad Boeger said in a release. “He is extremely talented and has a wealth of knowledge. We are very excited for his return to Kansas City. He will be surrounded by an all-star cast of co-hosts/contributors including Mick and Todd.”

“The Border Patrol” with Steven St. John, Nate Bukaty and Jake Gutierrez remains in the 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. spot.