Royals turned ‘one of the best double plays of the year’ in loss to Tigers

Royals radio announcer Denny Matthews called it “one of the best double plays of the season.”





Manager Ned Yost said it was “very athletic on just about everyone’s part.”

One bright spot in the Royals’ 12-8 loss Sunday to the Tigers at Kauffman Stadium was a terrific double play turned by Kansas City.

In the eighth inning, Detroit had a runner on first with one out. Royals left-hander Tim Hill was in his second inning of work and his pitch count was rising, so a double play would be a big help.

That’s just what Hill got, but this wasn’t your run-of-the-mill 4-6-3 twin killing.

Royals second baseman Nicky Lopez made a diving stop of a ball off the bat of Gordon Beckham, got to his knees and threw to shortstop Adalberto Mondesi at second base. With Detroit’s Niko Goodrum bearing down on him, Mondesi got the force and fired the ball to first baseman Lucas Duda, who made a nice stretch for the double play.

The Royals shared a clip of the double play:

Matt Shepard of Fox Sports Detroit said: “That’s an incredible double play. ... That’s one of the more sterling DPs you will ever see.”

Fox Sports Detroit analyst Craig Monroe added: “If you love baseball, you love seeing these kinds of plays. This is a sick double play here turned by the Kansas City Royals started by Nicky Lopez. What an impressive double play.”



