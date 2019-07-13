Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera pretended this standing ovation for Bubba Starling was for him

Bubba Starling on Royals debut: “I’ll cherish this the rest of my life” Royals rookie Bubba Starling made his MLB debut in an 8-5 win against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on July 12, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals rookie Bubba Starling made his MLB debut in an 8-5 win against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on July 12, 2019.

In 2012, Tigers star Miguel Cabrera finished his triple crown season with a game in Kansas City.

Royals fans gave Cabrera a standing ovation when he left the field and had secured his place in Major League Baseball history.

On Friday night, there was another standing ovation for Royals fans. This one however was for Royals outfielder Bubba Starling, who was making his major-league debut.

Among those in the crowd cheering for Starling, the Gardner native who was a star at Gardner Edgerton High School, were his parents.





It was a cool moment and Fox Sports Kansas City shared this clip:

Cabrera, who was in the dugout, took the opportunity to have some fun. He thanked the fans because he pretended the ovation was for him. It was an amusing moment for fans who noticed Cabrera.

