Bubba Starling’s mom was so very happy when he got his first major-league hit
Royals’ Bubba Starling happy to get first hit out of the way in second big-league game
This baseball is probably going to have a special spot at a certain home in Gardner, Kansas.
Royals outfielder Bubba Starling collected his first major-league hit Saturday night in Kansas City’s 4-1 win over the Tigers.
Starling, who grew up in Gardner, Kansas, got to keep the ball, of course, and more importantly, his parents Deb and Jimbo were on hand for the big moment.
Deb was particularly excited. She gave Jimbo a double high-five and then they hugged. Deb then hugged Starling’s sister.
It was a sweet moment:
And here is a better look at Deb’s reaction:
On Friday night, Jimbo and Deb talked with Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City about Starling’s debut:
