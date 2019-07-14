Bubba Starling’s mom was so very happy when he got his first major-league hit

Royals’ Bubba Starling happy to get first hit out of the way in second big-league game Royals outfielder Bubba Starling, a former local high school star at Gardner Edgerton, hit and RBI single in the fifth inning of a 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on July 13, 2019. It was his first hit and RBI in the majors. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals outfielder Bubba Starling, a former local high school star at Gardner Edgerton, hit and RBI single in the fifth inning of a 4-1 win over the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on July 13, 2019. It was his first hit and RBI in the majors.

This baseball is probably going to have a special spot at a certain home in Gardner, Kansas.





Royals outfielder Bubba Starling collected his first major-league hit Saturday night in Kansas City’s 4-1 win over the Tigers.

Starling, who grew up in Gardner, Kansas, got to keep the ball, of course, and more importantly, his parents Deb and Jimbo were on hand for the big moment.

Deb was particularly excited. She gave Jimbo a double high-five and then they hugged. Deb then hugged Starling’s sister.

It was a sweet moment:

ICYMI - A moment he won't soon forget. Bubba Starling records the first hit of his MLB career. #AlwaysRoyal pic.twitter.com/YCFocI40Z6 — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) July 14, 2019

And here is a better look at Deb’s reaction:

This is what it's all about. pic.twitter.com/SFwuENEo9F — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) July 14, 2019

On Friday night, Jimbo and Deb talked with Joel Goldberg of Fox Sports Kansas City about Starling’s debut: