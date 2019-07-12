Former NFL exec: It’d be ‘logical for the Chiefs to take a flier on’ Michael Crabtree

Chiefs offseason free agent signings and roster moves The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be active in free agency this offseason, and here are all of the moved they have made so far. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be active in free agency this offseason, and here are all of the moved they have made so far.

Although training camp starts in two weeks, there are a number of NFL free agents still available.

In an article at NFL.com, Gil Brandt, the former vice president of player personnel for the Dallas Cowboys, looked at 13 players still seeking work and teams that could be a good match.

That included former Chiefs safety Eric Berry to the Browns (“Berry ... would bring leadership skills and savvy to a safety unit that currently includes just two other veterans,” Brandt wrote) and Allen Bailey to the Patriots.

Brandt also thinks the Chiefs would be a landing place for former 49ers/Raiders/Ravens wide receiver Michael Crabtree. The reason should sound familiar to Chiefs fans: the unsettled status of Tyreek Hill (although there is expected to be resolution on that front soon).

Here is part of what Brandt wrote: “Crabtree’s numbers in the games (Lamar) Jackson started (13 catches on 24 targets for 135 yards and one score) marked the worst seven-game stretch to close a season in his career, while his numbers under Jackson’s predecessor, Joe Flacco (41 catches on 76 targets for 472 yards and two touchdowns), were comparatively healthy. That said, he was released by the Raiders and Ravens in consecutive offseasons, and receivers do tend to fall off rapidly, especially those who never had burning speed to start with. It would be logical for the Chiefs to take a flier on Crabtree, especially with Tyreek Hill’s availability still up in the air.”

Here is more of what Brandt wrote about a potential Crabtree/Chiefs pairing, Berry and the Browns and the other players.