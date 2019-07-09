For Pete's Sake
Chiefs fans sound off after full audio recording of Tyreek Hill and fiancee is aired
No charges for Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill after investigation
Resolution for Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is expected this week or next, but his perception among many Chiefs fans changed Tuesday.
Hill has remained suspended since KCTV-5 released parts of an audio recording between Hill and his fiancee Crystal Espinal in April. The Johnson County district attorney’s child-abuse investigation didn’t lead to charges, and Hill met with NFL last week.
Whether Hill will be suspended remains to be seen, but the full recording of the conversation between Hill and Espinal in the Dubai Airport has caused some Chiefs fans to alter their thinking about whether Hill injured his son.
In the full 11 minute, 27 second audio recording, which was played Tuesday on KCSP (610 AM), the couple also argued about the incident in 2014 in which Hill pleaded guilty to domestic abuse by strangulation.
“You ... ruined my life and you lied on me in 2014,” Hill can be heard saying in the recording.
Not long after he was drafted in 2016, Hill told reporters he understood why fans were upset about the Chiefs selecting him.
“Those fans, they have every right to be mad at me because I did something wrong and I just let my emotions get the best of me and I shouldn’t have done it,” Hill said at the time.
Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying after the full audio was played Tuesday afternoon on KCSP:
