Chiefs fans sound off after full audio recording of Tyreek Hill and fiancee is aired

No charges for Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill after investigation The Johnson County District Attorney said he won't file charges against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill or Hill's fiancee Crystal Espinal. It was the latest off-the-field development for Hill, who has a history of domestic violence. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Johnson County District Attorney said he won't file charges against Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill or Hill's fiancee Crystal Espinal. It was the latest off-the-field development for Hill, who has a history of domestic violence.

Resolution for Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill is expected this week or next, but his perception among many Chiefs fans changed Tuesday.

Hill has remained suspended since KCTV-5 released parts of an audio recording between Hill and his fiancee Crystal Espinal in April. The Johnson County district attorney’s child-abuse investigation didn’t lead to charges, and Hill met with NFL last week.

Whether Hill will be suspended remains to be seen, but the full recording of the conversation between Hill and Espinal in the Dubai Airport has caused some Chiefs fans to alter their thinking about whether Hill injured his son.

In the full 11 minute, 27 second audio recording, which was played Tuesday on KCSP (610 AM), the couple also argued about the incident in 2014 in which Hill pleaded guilty to domestic abuse by strangulation.

“You ... ruined my life and you lied on me in 2014,” Hill can be heard saying in the recording.

Not long after he was drafted in 2016, Hill told reporters he understood why fans were upset about the Chiefs selecting him.

“Those fans, they have every right to be mad at me because I did something wrong and I just let my emotions get the best of me and I shouldn’t have done it,” Hill said at the time.





Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans were saying after the full audio was played Tuesday afternoon on KCSP:

Dude has no clue he is getting recorded. And she never denies him saying she lied. @NFL better let this man go — DC in KC (@DaveyGumdrops) July 9, 2019

Why do people feel the need to defend football players just because they are on their team lmao



Like he’s good at catching a ball, so he’s automatically innocent despite what the facts seem to show?



Tyreek Hill is not a good person and it’s as simple as that https://t.co/OggTZwOCr7 — its dom (@itsdomyoutube) July 9, 2019

While not knowing he was being recorded Tyreek said he didn’t do all of those things he was accused of in 2014? And she didn’t deny that it was a lie? Holy crap. — Bill Vaughn (@bvaughnMO) July 9, 2019

I probably jumped to conclusions myself too quickly. The day of the draft it looked like Tyreek had no future in the NFL. Events since and information provided since has proven this to be wrong. — Tom Childs (@tomchilds56) July 9, 2019

WOWOWOW. She tried to set him up with the okie dok! Maaaaaaaan. This is why you always wait... Sheeeesh. — Cooper Danforth (@CEDan4th4Prez) July 9, 2019

Ugh. More Tyreek Hill talk circulating on the TL. I just want to know if he's going to be suspended or not and for how long. I don't care about anything else. Don't care to speculate or play lawyer. #Chiefs — tigerdan4 (@tigerdan41) July 9, 2019

I knew this seemed too "set up" by his fiancee. And the media only aired the bits that seemed to incriminate Tyreek. Seems there's much more to the story. No one should be tried by the press and public opinion. https://t.co/ZAllyMUMmb — Sheri Leigh (@shermany65) July 9, 2019

Actually thankful the full audio of the conversation between Tyreek Hill and his fiance was released, cuz wow. It paints him in a whole different light than the edited version. I definitely jumped the gun on my opinion of him a while back — Eden Stewart (@Ripkitten) July 9, 2019

A lot of people in KC owe Tyreek an apology. — Austin Gerdes (@AGUESRTDIENS) July 9, 2019

Props to @610SportsKC for airing the entire Audio at the epicenter of the Tyreek Hill madness. Though some will view Hill's response that he didn't do anything in 2014 as denial, something I've heard before, at least we have the context so we can make our own conclusions. — Chiefs Insider (@ChiefsInsider) July 9, 2019

You need to leave her Tyreek Hill. — Kyle Johnson (@AllDayKJ103) July 9, 2019

Free Tyreek! — Scooter Stevenson (@bstevenson6868) July 9, 2019

YALL BETTER APLOGIZE TO TYREEK HILL — Scott Morgan (@ScottMorganProd) July 9, 2019

There are sooooooo many people that owe this man an apology. — enufs-enuf (@ef_this_noise) July 9, 2019

So Tyreek’s name has been dragged for the last 5 years for no reason? — MAS Sports (@MASSportsCards) July 9, 2019

There is actually a chance that Tyreek was forced into a plea deal in 2014. I’m not saying he didn’t do it this is just speculation. If you look at the full audio released everytime Tyreek questioned her about “Did I hit you” she kept avoiding the question and later shifted convo — ky (@MidwestKy) July 9, 2019

