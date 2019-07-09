For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Patrick Mahomes admires Chiefs fan’s ‘ChampStamp’ tattoo during Jimmy Kimmel visit

Watch Patrick Mahomes throw on day two of Chiefs camp

Patrick Mahomes works on red zone throws on day three of Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph, Mo. By
Up Next
Patrick Mahomes works on red zone throws on day three of Chiefs Training Camp in St. Joseph, Mo. By

During Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ appearance Monday on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” a fan from Raytown got his 15 minutes of fame.

It began when Kimmel asked Mahomes: “You’re living in Kansas City now. Do you love Kansas City?”

“I love it. I honestly do, look, we’ve got Chiefs Kingdom right here,” Mahomes said, pointing to a pair of men wearing Mahomes jerseys in the front row.

Kimmel said he learned a “tidbit” about the fans, then had one raise his shirt and let everyone (in the country) see the tattoo of Mahomes with the words “Champ Stamp” on his lower back.

“This is the kind of loyalty that you’ve already inspire there,” Kimmel said.

Mahomes laughed and said, “That is awesome. That is awesome.”

The fan said he was from Raytown but lived in Burbank, Calif. Here is his tattoo:

An alert Twitter user noted that the fan’s name is David Leach and he’s an actor and musician:

“Jimmy Kimmel LIve” share these tweets:

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  