Max Scherzer tried celebrating a Nationals walk-off win over Royals ... in 8th inning

Royals agree to terms with top pick of 2018 draft, Brady Singer The Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Brady Singer, their top pick of the 2018 draft. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, agreed to terms with right-handed pitcher Brady Singer, their top pick of the 2018 draft.

We can all relate to a moment Nationals pitcher Max Scherzer had Sunday afternoon during Washington’s 5-2 win over the Royals.

After the Royals had tied the game in the top of the eighth inning, Washington’s Adam Eaton was on first base with one out. Anthony Rendon doubled off Royals pitcher Jake Diekman, and Eaton raced around the bases, barely beating the relay throw by Adalberto Mondesi to give Washington a 3-2 lead.

Scherzer charged from the dugout and was ready to celebrate the walk-off win. Of course, it was only the eighth inning.

“You can’t make that one up,” Scherzer told Thomas Boswell of the Washington Post.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hey, we’ve all done something goofy and tried to play it off like we meant to do it, right?

That’s what Scherzer, the former Mizzou star, did as he jogged casually back to the dugout:

Max Scherzer is locked into every single pitch 99.99% of the time.



But today, he thought the game was over in the eighth inning. pic.twitter.com/MVuaV85Y50 — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) July 7, 2019

Naturally, Scherzer’s teammates got a big laugh out of the gaffe. The Nationals played the clip on a loop after the game, the Post reported.

“I’ve seen it 15 times” closer Sean Doolittle told the Post. “It gets better every time.”