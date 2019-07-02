Sacramento Kings unveil throwback jerseys from days in Kansas City

Sacramento Kings unveil 90’s Classic Edition uniform The Sacramento Kings unveiled their Classic Edition uniforms and special anniversary logo to celebrate the team’s upcoming 35th season in Sacramento (2019-20). Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Sacramento Kings unveiled their Classic Edition uniforms and special anniversary logo to celebrate the team’s upcoming 35th season in Sacramento (2019-20).

Gotta love that the crown dots the i.

The Sacramento Kings will be celebrating its 35th season since leaving Kansas City by wearing an “all-new Nike classic edition uniform inspired by the ‘91-’94 design” for certain games in 2019-20. You can see more on the team’s website, but the games those uniforms will be used haven’t been determined.

That particular look goes back a bit further than that, of course.





As Chris Creamer’s SportsLogos.net noted: “The Kings franchise has used this wordmark several times throughout the history of their franchise, dating back to their time in KC in the 1970s. It came with the team to Sacramento and continued to be used until the mid-1990s and since then it has been brought back for use as an alternate or throwback jersey ... ”

The Kings shared a video to promote the jerseys and you can see it above.

The NBA shared this photo that gives a good look at the jersey:





The Cincinnati Royals moved to Kansas City ahead of the 1972-73 season and were renamed the Kings. KC shared the Kings with Omaha for three seasons before they were exclusively in Kansas City.

The Kings’ home games during this time was mainly at Kemper Arena, but they also played at Municipal Auditorium before Kemper was built.

The 1980-81 team advanced to the Western Conference finals, but lost in five games to the Houston Rockets. The Kings played in KC for four more seasons before leaving for Sacramento.